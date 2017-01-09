EFCC grills ex-NNPC directors; to seize Diezani’s Bayelsa estate
Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have grilled two former Group Managing Directors (GMDs) and three former Executive Directors (EDs) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) over their roles in the transfer of $153m to some banks. The money was transferred from NNPC’s account to the banks on the directive of […]
