EFCC investigates alleged missing N500m Chibok Safe School funds
ECONOMIC and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has confirmed that it is looking into the petition requesting it to “urgently begin a thorough, transparent and effective investigation into allegation that N500 million Safe School funds for Chibok girls commissioned by former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, to rebuild the Government Girls School in Chibok, is […]
The post EFCC investigates alleged missing N500m Chibok Safe School funds appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG