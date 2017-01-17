EFCC investigates alleged missing N500m Chibok Safe School funds

ECONOMIC and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has confirmed that it is looking into the petition requesting it to “urgently begin a thorough, transparent and effective investigation into allegation that N500 million Safe School funds for Chibok girls commissioned by former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, to rebuild the Government Girls School in Chibok, is […]

