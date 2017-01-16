EFCC investigates alleged missing N500m Chibok safe school funds

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed that it is looking into the petition requesting the anticorruption body to “urgently begin a thorough, transparent and effective investigation into allegation that N500 million Safe School funds for Chibok girls, commissioned by former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to rebuild the Government Girls School in Chibok, is missing and cannot be accounted for.” The petition 27 December 2016 was sent to the EFCC Chair Ibrahim Mustafa Magu by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP).

