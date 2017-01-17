EFCC Investigates “Missing” N500 Million Chibok Safe School Funds

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) says the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is looking into the petition requesting the anti-corruption body to “urgently begin a thorough, transparent and effective investigation into the allegation that N500 million Safe School funds for Chibok girls, commissioned by former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to rebuild the Government Girls School in Chibok, is missing and cannot be accounted for.”

SERAP’s senior staff attorney, Timothy Adewale, in a statement, said the petition, dated December 27, 2016, was sent to the EFCC chairman, Ibrahim Magu.

Adewale said: “We have received confirmation from the EFCC that the body is looking into our petition. The EFCC has also expressed its determination to diligently investigate the allegation of the missing N500 million Safe School funds for Chibok girls, and sought additional information from SERAP.

“SERAP appreciates the prompt attention the EFCC has given to the matter, and our organisation is committed to sending to the EFCC additional information, including any available documentary evidence in our possession in order to enable the anti-corruption body to get to the root of the matter, identify suspected perpetrators and bring them to justice.”

It would be recalled that SERAP had in its petition urged the EFCC to “invite for questioning, and name and shame anyone suspected to be involved in the alleged diversion, including the contractors allegedly handling the project.”

The petition reads in part: “The allegation that N500m has been lost to corruption has resulted in denying the girls access to education, and shows the failure of the former President Goodluck Jonathan government to live up to Nigeria’s commitments under the global Safe School Declaration.

“SERAP believes that the diversion of the funds will expose the school to attacks in the future. This is a fundamental breach of the country’s obligations including guarantees of non-repetition, which contribute to prevention and deterrence of future attacks.”

Meanwhile, the EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren refused to comment on the issue when he was contacted.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2015 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post EFCC Investigates “Missing” N500 Million Chibok Safe School Funds appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

