EFCC: Senate gets Buhari’s renomination of Magu
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday represented Ibrahim Magu for confirmation as chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
Senate president Bukola Saraki read Buhari’s letter on the floor of the Senate.
Buhari also declined Senate’s request for sack of the Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF)
