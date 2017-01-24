EFCC: Senate gets Buhari’s renomination of Magu

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday represented Ibrahim Magu for confirmation as chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Senate president Bukola Saraki read Buhari’s letter on the floor of the Senate.

Buhari also declined Senate’s request for sack of the Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF)

The post EFCC: Senate gets Buhari’s renomination of Magu appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

