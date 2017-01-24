Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

EFCC: Senate gets Buhari’s renomination of Magu

Posted on Jan 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday represented Ibrahim Magu for confirmation as chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Senate president Bukola Saraki read Buhari’s letter on the floor of the Senate.

Buhari also declined Senate’s request for sack of the Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF)

The post EFCC: Senate gets Buhari’s renomination of Magu appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.