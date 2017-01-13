EFCC should probe theft in Ekiti govt house— APC

*Why not, when FG can investigate missing underwears— FAYOSE

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti — The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ekiti State has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to investigate report of $50,000 (N20million) theft in the Ekiti State Government House involving Governor Ayodele Fayose’s aides and a woman who allegedly bolted with $125,000 (N75million) without trace.

The $50,000 is allegedly part of the $125,000.

In a statement in Ado-Ekiti, APC Publicity Secretary, Taiwo Olatunbosun, said the anti-graft agency must fulfil its mandate of checking frauds and investigation of questionable sources of money among Nigerians whose lifestyles do not support their sources of income.

Governor Ayo Fayose’s Chief Press Secretary Idowu Adelusi, while reacting on behalf of his principal, said; “There is nothing bad in the APC asking the EFCC to probe the stolen money since the anti- graft agency can now investigate even missing under wears in individual homes.

“But the APC should also go further to ask the EFCC to investigate the N850 million SUBEB fund stolen during former governor Kayode Fayemi’s administration, the millions of naira spent on flowers that were never seen anywhere in Ado Ekiti and the billions of naira looted from the State treasury when the party was in power.

On Wednesday, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Wilson Inalegwu arraigned two of the named governor’s aides, Bamidele Temitope and Afolabi Sunday, including a street foreign exchange operator, Shuaibu Amidu, at the Ekiti State Magistrate Court in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital, for stealing and conspiracy.

