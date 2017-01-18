EFCC storms Ondo, arrests OSOPADEC boss, three others – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
EFCC storms Ondo, arrests OSOPADEC boss, three others
Daily Post Nigeria
Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday invaded the Secretariat of the Ondo State Oil producing Area and Development Commission (OSOPADEC) Oba-Ile Akure north local government and arrested four of its …
Top Staff Members Of OSOPADEC Arrested In Akure
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG