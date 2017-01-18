Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

EFCC storms Ondo, arrests OSOPADEC boss, three others – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
EFCC storms Ondo, arrests OSOPADEC boss, three others
Daily Post Nigeria
Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday invaded the Secretariat of the Ondo State Oil producing Area and Development Commission (OSOPADEC) Oba-Ile Akure north local government and arrested four of its …
Top Staff Members Of OSOPADEC Arrested In AkureSaharaReporters.com

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.