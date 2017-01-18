Pages Navigation Menu

EFCC storms Ondo, arrests OSOPADEC boss, three others

Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday invaded the Secretariat of the Ondo State Oil producing Area and Development Commission (OSOPADEC) Oba-Ile Akure north local government and arrested four of its senior staff. ‎The arrested staff included its chairman, Pastor Johnson Ogunyemi, Secretary, Dr. Dele Durojaye, Sola Orisamoluwa and the Director […]

