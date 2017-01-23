EFCC to court: Dismiss ex-NIMASA DG’s no-case submission – The Nation Newspaper
|
Nigeria Today
|
EFCC to court: Dismiss ex-NIMASA DG's no-case submission
The Nation Newspaper
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday asked the Federal High Court in Lagos to dismiss a no-case submission made by former Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) acting Director-General, Calistus …
N136 million fraud: Court reserves judgment in trial of ex-NIMASA boss
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG