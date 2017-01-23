Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

EFCC to court: Dismiss ex-NIMASA DG’s no-case submission – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Nigeria Today

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
EFCC to court: Dismiss ex-NIMASA DG's no-case submission
The Nation Newspaper
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday asked the Federal High Court in Lagos to dismiss a no-case submission made by former Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) acting Director-General, Calistus …
N136 million fraud: Court reserves judgment in trial of ex-NIMASA bossPremium Times

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.