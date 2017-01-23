EFCC tormented me to implicate Jonathan – Dudafa

A former Senior Special Assistant to ex-President Gooluck Jonathan on Domestic Affairs, Dr. Waripamo-Owei Dudafa, on Monday said he was “tormented” by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in a bid to get him to implicate the former president.

Dudafa said he developed a spinal cord ailment while in EFCC detention, adding that he was denied adequate medical treatment.

The former presidential aide said all the statements he wrote were dictated to him, and that he was induced to sign in exchange for his freedom.

Dudafa was testifying in a trial-with-trial which began at the Federal High Court in Lagos after he claimed statements he made at EFCC were not voluntary.

EFCC arraigned him and Iwejuo Joseph Nna (alias Taiwo A. Ebenezer and Olugbenga Isaiah) before Justice Mohammed Idris on 23-count charge of conspiracy and concealment of crime proceeds.

They were accused of conspiring to conceal proceeds of crime amounting to over N1.6billion on June 11, 2013. They pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Dudafa said he was arrested last April 17 on a Sunday and kept in detention till Monday evening without anybody explaining why he was arrested.

The ex-presidential aide said he was kept in detention until April 27 before he was taken to EFCC’s office on Awolowo Road for interrogation, where he made four statements, including an asset declaration form which he described as a “sham.”

Dudafa said he was denied access to his mobile phone from April 27, and his family was stopped from bringing food to him.

