Efe Ambrose Blackburn, Bastia target Nigerian defender – Pulse Nigeria
|
Lancashire Telegraph
|
Efe Ambrose Blackburn, Bastia target Nigerian defender
Pulse Nigeria
Efe Ambrose is desperate to leave Celtic as he has found first team chances hard to come by. Published: 26 minutes ago , Refreshed: 24 minutes ago; Steve Dede. Print; eMail · Efe Ambrose play Blackburn, Bastia target Nigerian defender, Efe Ambrose …
Howard Gayle: It hurts to see Blackburn Rovers where they are now
Blackburn boss Owen Coyle wants Celtic outcast Efe Ambrose
Report: Blackburn Rovers to make bid for Celtic's Efe Ambrose
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG