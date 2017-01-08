EFF hires ‘quality lawyers’ to fight for release of #FeesMustFall activist – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
EFF hires 'quality lawyers' to fight for release of #FeesMustFall activist
Times LIVE
Economic Freedom Fighters president Julius Malema said on Sunday that his party has assembled the best legal team to ensure the release of incarcerated KwaZulu-Natal #FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Education Khanyile.
