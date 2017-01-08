Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

EFF hires ‘quality lawyers’ to fight for release of #FeesMustFall activist – Times LIVE

Posted on Jan 8, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Times LIVE

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
EFF hires 'quality lawyers' to fight for release of #FeesMustFall activist
Times LIVE
Economic Freedom Fighters president Julius Malema said on Sunday that his party has assembled the best legal team to ensure the release of incarcerated KwaZulu-Natal #FeesMustFall activist Bonginkosi Education Khanyile.
The next ANC birthday will be at Umlazi playground – MalemaCitizen
EFF members gather outside Westville prison for jailed #FeesMustFall activistNews24
EFF leaders visit #FeesMustFall activist Khanyile at Westville PrisonEyewitness News
Independent Online –eNCA
all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.