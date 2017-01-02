Pages Navigation Menu

EFFC Chair: Uncertainty over Magu

There are pockets of uncertainty whether Ibrahim Magu still holds sway as acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, recent reports indicate. But the EFCC and the Presidency has denied the reports. However online reports monitored yesterday, point out that President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked Ibrahim Magu as head of the anti-graft […]

