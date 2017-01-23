Efizy – God Dey
Sensational singer/songwriter Efizy returns after a self imposed hiatus with a really intriguing tune titled ‘God Dey‘ produced by Sabi. This is a tune that talks about the realities of life faced with by anyone who is aspiring to make a difference in the society. This is a straight hit!!! I Wish Efizy the best […]
