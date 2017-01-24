Egbuchulam keeps mum on failed Tunisia deal

The Enugu Antelopes, Rangers International, are set to unleash NPFL Player of the season, Chisom Egbuchulam on Akwa United on Wednesday as both sides try each other for size in the NPFL week day 4 match.

This is sequel to Egbuchulam’s return from Tunisia, after a failed mission.

Egbuchulam during the week rejoined Rangers after he failed to secure a deal in Tunisia.

Egbuchulam was said to have returned to training with Rangers and could be unleashed on Akwa United on Wednesday.

Egbuchulam, who scored 16 goals last season as Rangers emerged champions, was first at Etoile du Sahel before he negotiated with another Tunisian team, Club Africain.

“I am back to my club. It is a long story, which I don’t wish to discuss,” he said.

“I am just hoping to be part of my team by playing matches and give my best as usual.”

Egbuchulam watched from the standsyesterday as Rangers recorded their first win of the season with a 1 – 0 win over El Kanemi Warriors in Enugu.

