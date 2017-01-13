Egbuchulam Set For Club Africain Move

Tunisia’s Club Africain look to have hijacked Nigeria forward Chisom Egbuchulam’s move to rivals Etoile du Sahel after reaching an agreement with Enugu Rangers, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Egbuchulam who was second top scorer in the Nigeria Professional Football League last season seemed to be on his way to Etoile but is now set to join Club Africain instead after the former failed to meet his valuation.

“Chisom is now likely to join Club Africain of Tunisia,” a source at the Coal City club told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“Etoile were keen before and he was close to joining them but they were not ready to meet our asking price.

“Club Africain have been more decisive and are ready to pay what we demanded.

“In the coming days, everything should be finalised and the transfer will be made official.”

