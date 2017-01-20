Egypt goalie El Shennawy to miss rest of AFCON matches – BusinessDay
Egypt goalie El Shennawy to miss rest of AFCON matches
Ghana group opponents Egypt have suffered a major blow in their 2017 AFCON campaign as goalkeeper Ahmed El-Shennawy has been ruled out of the competition after sustaining injury in their clash with Mali on Tuesday, the Pharaohs have confirmed.
