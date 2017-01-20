Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Egypt goalie El Shennawy to miss rest of AFCON matches – BusinessDay

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


BusinessDay

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Egypt goalie El Shennawy to miss rest of AFCON matches
BusinessDay
Ghana group opponents Egypt have suffered a major blow in their 2017 AFCON campaign as goalkeeper Ahmed El-Shennawy has been ruled out of the competition after sustaining injury in their clash with Mali on Tuesday, the Pharaohs have confirmed.
AFCON 2017: Egypt goalkeeper Ekramy recovers from injury in time for Uganda clashQatar Soccer

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.