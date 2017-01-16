Pages Navigation Menu

Egypt v Mali : interesting facts you should know

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in Football

PHOTO:AFP

Five facts for the Africa Cup of Nations Group D match between Egypt and Mali in Port-Gentil Tuesday (1900 GMT):

— The countries have met only once before in the Cup of Nations with Mali shocking Egypt 1-0 in a 1994 quarter-final through a Soumaila Traore goal.

— Egypt have been champions a record seven times with the 1959, 1986 and 2006 successes coming as hosts. The other titles were won in Sudan (1957), Burklna Faso (1998), Ghana (2008) and Angola (2010).

— Mali came closest to glory in 1972 when they lost the final 3-2 against Congo Brazzaville after conceding three goals within seven minutes during the second half in Yaounde.

— Former France midfield star Alain Giresse is in a second spell as coach of Mali while ex-Valencia and Inter Milan manager Hector Cuper from Argentina guides Egypt.

— The Pharaohs of Egypt are ranked third in Africa and 35th in the world while the Eagles of Mali are 13th in the African listings and 64th in the world.

