Eibar Pitch Worries Enrique

Luis Enrique has registered his worry at the type of pitch that his side could meet when they visit Eibar.

Weather forecasts has predicted that the pitch at Ipurua is in danger of freezing and the Barcelona coach worries about how it’ll affect play.

Luis Enrique is hoping that is not the case as it’ll affect the play of both teams, who like to play from defence.

“Yes, the pitch worries me a little bit because of the forecast,” the Catalans’ trainer said at his pre-match press conference.

“Normally Ipurua is a stadium that has a great playing surface where you can play great football.

“Hopefully it will not affect the game as a spectacle. It could affect both sides. We will see how it is and will have to see what the weather is like.”

Barca are third in the table going into the weekend and Luis Enrique expects a difficult test against the hosts, who sit ninth, as his side seek a fourth straight win across all competitions.

“You have to study them a bit,” he added. “They have a style of play, bringing the ball out from the back and can link defence with midfield.

“They have good wide players who can cross in the final third like Pedro Leon, their full-backs get forward and they get men into the box.

“They are a complete team with and without the ball. They pressure you and don’t give you room to breathe.

“Eibar are in the top half for a reason and it could be a good spectacle for the fans.

“We have been looking for a long run of victories since start of season, but we haven’t had that. Let’s hope this can be it.

“We need them, especially in the league, to put pressure on the teams above us.”

