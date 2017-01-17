Eight Interesting Facts About Pizza You Can Use To Impress Your Friends [Video]
Every group of friends has one, that person who busts out a wacky fact from time to time to great aplomb.
They might have slowed down a little of late, given that fact-checking now takes a few taps on the phone, but there’s still much to be said for delivering a nugget of interesting info.
There’s a good chance you’re going to be chomping on a pizza at some point in the coming months (Sundays are my go-to day), so there should be plenty of opportunities for you to deliver one of these facts below.
Listen up and listen good:
But “the carbs, oh the carbs” you cry, citing that 2017 New Year’s resolution you made while nursing a raging hangover.
Look, we’re here to help, because over at Butler’s there are a number of options to make sure you stick to your guns for a little while longer.
Even something for the gluten-free crowd.
Something else to look forward too – we hear Butler’s are soon to introduce a new pizza that promises to be a real show stopper, but we’ll have to wait and see what tricks they have up their sleeves.
So you’re loaded up with pizza facts and you’re feeling a little peckish…you know what to do.
[source:youtube]
This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG