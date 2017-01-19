EITI global chair applauds Nigeria on validation

GLOBAL Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) has ranked Nigeria to have made meaningful progress in using the EITI Standard to improve the governance of its oil, gas and mining sectors. The decision was contained in a congratulatory letter signed by the Chair of the global EITI and former Prime Minister of Sweden, Mr. Fredrik Reinfeldt […]

