Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

EITI global chair applauds Nigeria on validation

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

GLOBAL Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) has ranked Nigeria to have made meaningful progress in using the EITI Standard to improve the governance of its oil, gas and mining sectors. The decision was contained in a congratulatory letter signed by the Chair of the global EITI and former Prime Minister of Sweden, Mr. Fredrik Reinfeldt […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post EITI global chair applauds Nigeria on validation appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.