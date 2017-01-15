Ekiti civil servant commits suicide over unpaid debt
Tragedy has struck the Ekiti State Civil Service as a Level 12 officer, Tope Afolayan, has committed suicide. Afolayan, a native of Oye Ekiti, worked in the office of the Accountant General of the State until the incident happened last Thursday. He is survived by a wife, who is a teacher at a public school […]
