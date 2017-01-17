Ekiti Government House theft: Court to rule on bail application Wednesday
A magistrate court sitting in Ado Ekiti has fixed Wednesday, Jan.18, for ruling in a bail application brought in respect of the 3 suspects charged for allegedly stealing huge sum of money at the Ekiti state government House, Ado Ekiti. DAILY POST report that at the resumed sitting on the case, a formal charge sheet […]
