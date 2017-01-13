Pages Navigation Menu

Ekiti govt insists Federal agencies must buy state properties being used, pay rent or quit

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Ekiti State Government has said that federal agencies occupying houses belonging to the State Government must comply with the government directive by either buying the properties they are presently occupying or paying rent on the properties. The government, which reacted to news report that it evicted the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC) Ekiti […]

