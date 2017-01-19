Ekiti Obaship Crisis: We are not fighting Muslims – Elites
Contrary to insinuation and widespread rumour that the obaship crisis in Awo Ekiti in Irepodun /Ifelodun Local Government, has a religious undertone , elites of the community have declared that the rejection of Oba Azees Ajibade Aladejuyigbe as the new Alawo was not a war against Muslims. The town has been embroiled in crisis since […]
Ekiti Obaship Crisis: We are not fighting Muslims – Elites
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG