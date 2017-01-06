Ekiti PDP, APC bicker over alleged plot to unseat Fayose

Govt reads riot act to workers

The Ekiti State chapters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday exchanged tirades over an alleged plan to unseat Governor Ayodele Fayose.

The governor had on Wednesday claimed that some APC leaders were plotting to reopen a closed case at the Supreme Court and influence the judiciary to sack him from office.

The state PDP chairman, Gboyega Oguntuase, threatened that any plot to oust the governor would lead to the total collapse of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The party described as reasonable and justifiable the letter written on Wednesday by the governor to the Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Walter Onnoghen, informing him of the alleged “moves to co-opt a section of the judiciary for the devilish plot.”

Reacting, APC said the governor was only afraid of his past. Denying any move to unseat Fayose unconstitutionally, the party held that the governor would not have been apprehensive if he truly won the 2014 gubernatorial polls going by the military panel report on the exercise.

APC State Publicity Secretary, Taiwo Olatunbosun, added that Fayose was afraid of his own shadow as a “lawless misfit in the position of authority who has no respect for the supreme law of the country after his serial rapes on the constitution but who is now jittery and as a result, has resorted to blackmail.”

Accusing the governor of crying wolf where none exists, Olatunbosun said there was no meeting where Fayemi and Oni boasted to unseat him, noting that Fayose was only afraid of the consequences of his many infractions.

In the meantime, the Head of Service (HOS), Dr. Olugbenga Faseluka, warned civil servants in the state against truancy and lateness to work in the new year, saying it would not hesitate to issue sanctions on any erring workers.

During an unscheduled visit to the State

Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) in Ado Ekiti yesterday, Faseluka said this year would not be business as usual for truants and latecomers.

According to him, directors would henceforth be held responsible for actions of their subordinates

