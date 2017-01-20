Ekiti Speaker hails PDP for making Fayose Governors’ Forum chairman
Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Right Honourable (Pastor) Kola Oluwawole, has hailed the Court of Appeal for making justice prevail in the case involving Honourable Musa Arogundade and Toyin Obayemi who are laying claims to the seat of Ado Constituency 1 in the Assembly. A statement by his Special Assistant (Media), Stephen […]
Ekiti Speaker hails PDP for making Fayose Governors’ Forum chairman
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG