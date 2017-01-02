Pages Navigation Menu

Ekiti Youths to Get Lands for Farming

Posted on Jan 2, 2017

No fewer than 114 youths are to get about 600 Hectares for crop farming in Ekiti State under the Agriculture Service Provider Programme (ASPP). The initiative is a collaboration between the State Government and the Agro Nigerian Ventures Limited (ANVL) in Ado Ekiti. Under the ASPP, at least five graduates from each of the 16 […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

