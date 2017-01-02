Ekiti Youths to Get Lands for Farming
No fewer than 114 youths are to get about 600 Hectares for crop farming in Ekiti State under the Agriculture Service Provider Programme (ASPP). The initiative is a collaboration between the State Government and the Agro Nigerian Ventures Limited (ANVL) in Ado Ekiti. Under the ASPP, at least five graduates from each of the 16 […]
