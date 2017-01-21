Eko Disco announces 9-hour outage in Lagos Island, other areas – Premium Times
|
Premium Times
|
Eko Disco announces 9-hour outage in Lagos Island, other areas
Premium Times
The management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) on Saturday said there would be a nine-hour power outage in Lagos Island, Victoria Island and Ikoyi on Monday January 23. The company's Head of Corporate Communications, Godwin …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG