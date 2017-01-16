Pages Navigation Menu

Eko Disco apologises for prolonged power outage

Posted on Jan 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Eko-Disco

The management of the Eko Electricity Distribution Company on Monday apologised to its numerous consumers over the prolonged power outage currently being experienced. A statement by its General Manager, Corporate Communications, Mr. Godwin Idemudia, said the outage was due to a system collapse from the national grid affecting the entire country, as confirmed by the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

