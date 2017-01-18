Ekweremadu canvasses for state police, inclusive governance

DEPUTY Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has stated that decentralised policing and economic system would make Nigeria great again and take it out of its numerous security and economic challenges. Ekweremadu also stressed the need for respect for the rule of law and ensure inclusive governance. He made the assertions at the South-East Economic and Security […]

The post Ekweremadu canvasses for state police, inclusive governance appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

