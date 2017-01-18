Pages Navigation Menu

Ekweremadu canvasses for state police, inclusive governance

Posted on Jan 18, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

DEPUTY Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has stated that decentralised policing and economic system would make Nigeria great again and take it out of its numerous security and economic challenges. Ekweremadu also stressed the need for respect for the rule of law and ensure inclusive governance. He made the assertions at the South-East Economic and Security […]

