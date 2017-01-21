Ekweremadu, Dickson, others task Fayose as new PDP Governors’ Forum Chairman

PDP Will Bounce Back In 2019, Says Fayose

Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has charged the new Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, not to relent on his oars in advancing the course of the opposition in Nigeria.

The Forum yesterday announced the appointment of Fayose as its new chairman.

Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson made the announcement while briefing reporters on the outcome of the Forum and PDP Caucus meeting, which ended in the early hours of yesterday in Abuja, said the party chieftains had a very fruitful deliberation on the state of the nation and the party.

“As an integral part of the discussion, the governors of our party, among ourselves, as well as those who were unavoidably absent, unanimously appointed a new PDP Governors’ Forum chairman.

“In line with the tradition of our party, we agreed to appoint our colleague, the most senior governor in PDP, Fayose, the governor of Ekiti as new Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum.

“You are all aware that he is a committed party man, doing a wonderful job in his state, well experienced and committed to the ideals of our party.

“We have all unanimously appointed him as the new chairman of the Forum to coordinate the affairs and activities of our Forum and to work and collaborate with other structures of our party,” he said.

The governor, on behalf of the Forum, expressed appreciation for the sacrifices and contributions of its outgoing chairman and Ondo State Governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, to the Forum and the party, adding: “He did a very wonderful job while he served as our chairman, leading and coordinating our activities.

“He is now rounding off his meritorious eight years’ service to his state and to Nigeria.”

Dickson said the Forum wished Mimiko well, as he would continue to work as a leader to move PDP and the nation forward.

Speaking after the announcement, Fayose said he had accepted the responsibility and pledged to work with stakeholders, including the National Assembly, to restore the glory of the PDP.

He stated: “I take this responsibility at a time the party needs somebody to stand up. I am sure you all know that we will do it to represent Nigerians well.

“It is a call to pull the walls of Jericho down; it is a call to make a difference.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian NigeriaThe Guardian Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

