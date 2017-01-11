Pages Navigation Menu

Ekweremadu May Go Next – Ndume

Posted on Jan 11, 2017

The immediate past Majority Leader of the Senate, Ali Ndume has decried the way in which he was relieved of his post, saying it could be anybody next. Relying on a point of order at plenary on Wednesday, Sen Ndume in a thank you message said that his removal while he went to pray had given …

