Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ekweremadu warns against military action in Gambia

Posted on Jan 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has warned against military action in the Gambia following that country’s presidential election, saying such action could threaten the security of the entire sub-region. The warning is in a statement issued by the Senate deputy president’s Special Adviser on Media, Mr Uche Anichukwu on Tuesday in Abuja. Ekweremadu […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Ekweremadu warns against military action in Gambia appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.