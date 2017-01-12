Ekweremadu will not defect to APC – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday condemned the call on Sen. Ike Ekweremadu to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to retain Deputy President of Senate position. The PDP made the condemnation in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the National Caretaker Committee, Mr Dayo Adeyeye, on Thursday in Abuja.
