Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ekweremadu will not defect to APC to remain Deputy Senate President – PDP

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Ike Ekweremadu, Deputy Senate President

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

“It is Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and not Senate of the APC,’’ the PDP said.

The post Ekweremadu will not defect to APC to remain Deputy Senate President – PDP appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.