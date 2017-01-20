Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

El-Rufai aided Army in secret burial of Shiites – Falana

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Falana1

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has claimed that the Nasir El-Rufai-led Kaduna government, helped the Nigerian Army in secretly burying slain Shiites. He also accused El-Rufai of failing to prosecute the soldiers that killed 347 members of the sect. “The Kaduna State government has refused to prosecute the soldiers who killed the 347 Shiites […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

El-Rufai aided Army in secret burial of Shiites – Falana

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.