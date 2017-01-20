El-Rufai aided Army in secret burial of Shiites – Falana
Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has claimed that the Nasir El-Rufai-led Kaduna government, helped the Nigerian Army in secretly burying slain Shiites. He also accused El-Rufai of failing to prosecute the soldiers that killed 347 members of the sect. “The Kaduna State government has refused to prosecute the soldiers who killed the 347 Shiites […]
