Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

El-Rufai appoints new Head of Service

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

el-rufai1

Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i has announced the appointment of Mrs Bariatu Mohammed as the Kaduna State Head of Service. A statement issued on Friday in Kaduna by Samuel Aruwan, media aide to the governor said Mohammed succeeded Mrs Alisabatu Dada-Onazi who retired from service on December 31, 2016. The News Agency of Nigeria [NAN] reports that […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

El-Rufai appoints new Head of Service

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.