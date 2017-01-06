El-Rufai appoints new Head of Service
Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i has announced the appointment of Mrs Bariatu Mohammed as the Kaduna State Head of Service. A statement issued on Friday in Kaduna by Samuel Aruwan, media aide to the governor said Mohammed succeeded Mrs Alisabatu Dada-Onazi who retired from service on December 31, 2016. The News Agency of Nigeria [NAN] reports that […]
