Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

El-rufai lauds Nigerian Army over Kaduna security

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has lauded the timely intervention of the Nigerian Army in bringing the insecurity in Southern Kaduna under control. The governor made the remark on Wednesday when he visited the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.