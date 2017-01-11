Pages Navigation Menu

El-Rufai responsible for Kaduna killings – Southern CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in the 17 Southern States, yesterday slammed Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai over the ceaseless killing of Christians in the State. Secretary of CAN in the region, Dr. Joseph Aka Ajujungwa, who spoke alongside the Chairman of CAN in the South-East, Most. Rev. Prof. David Eberechukwu, in separate press […]

