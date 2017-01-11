El-Rufai responsible for Kaduna killings – Southern CAN
The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in the 17 Southern States, yesterday slammed Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai over the ceaseless killing of Christians in the State. Secretary of CAN in the region, Dr. Joseph Aka Ajujungwa, who spoke alongside the Chairman of CAN in the South-East, Most. Rev. Prof. David Eberechukwu, in separate press […]
El-Rufai responsible for Kaduna killings – Southern CAN
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG