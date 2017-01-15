El-Zakzaky: Nigerian government rubbishing its courts – Amnesty International
The Amnesty International on Sunday asked the Nigerian government to immediately comply with a High Court order and release the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) Ibraheem El-Zakzaky from detention. El-Zakzaky and his wife Malama Zeenah Ibraheem, have been locked up without charge for more than a year following a clash between his […]
