Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

El-Zakzaky: Nigerian government rubbishing its courts – Amnesty International

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

El-Zakzaky Muslim Sect

The Amnesty International on Sunday asked the Nigerian government to immediately comply with a High Court order and release the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) Ibraheem El-Zakzaky from detention. El-Zakzaky and his wife Malama Zeenah Ibraheem, have been locked up without charge for more than a year following a clash between his […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

El-Zakzaky: Nigerian government rubbishing its courts – Amnesty International

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.