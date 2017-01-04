Electoral violence: INEC receives120 case files from police

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has received 126 case files from the Nigerian Police Force for the prosecution electoral violence from the conduct of the 2015 general elections till date. The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this when he received the Inspector General of Police (I-GP) Special Investigative Panel on Dec.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

