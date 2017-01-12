Electricity company condemns attack on staff, facility

The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) on Thursday condemned attack on one of its personnel, Mr Ojong Achu and its facility by suspected vandals in Akwa Ibom. Mr John Onyi, PHED’s spokesman, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt that a vehicle belonging to the worker was also damaged by the…

The post Electricity company condemns attack on staff, facility appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

