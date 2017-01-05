Electricity generation rises to 3,959 megawatts, says TCN

Electricity generation has risen to 3,959 megawatts, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said yesterday.

It quoted the data from the website of the Nigerian Electricity System Operator (SO), a daily forecast on power distribution, as its source. The SO, an affiliate of the transmission company, stated that power generation from the national grid improved during the festive season. It added that the period also recorded its lowest generation of 3,366 megawatts.

According to the operational report of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI), power generation rose from 3, 321 in December 2016 to 4,959 megawatts as at January 3.

The NESI’s report stated that the sector scored its highest system frequency of 51.52Hz and lowest system frequency of 48.85 Hz.

It indicated that the highest voltage recorded during the period was 372KV, while the lowest voltage was 300KV.

Power supply by the 11 distribution companies had been on the rise since December 2016, reports News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Meanwhile, NESI had earlier disclosed that the sector recorded a loss of over N534 billion in 2016.

It gave the reasons for the loss as shortages in gas supply frequency, line limitations and water level management constraints, which led to several cases of electricity outage in the country.

The supply agency put the average daily revenue loss at N1.5 billion, adding that gas constraint remained one of the major challenges facing the electricity sector.

It explained that the loss of N534 billion was derived from the challenges faced by the sector, which could have been deployed in bridging the liquidity gap, estimated at N1trillion.

According to the report, the sector was finding it difficult to access more loans from Nigerian banks due to the companies’ inability to meet the payment obligations from previous debts.

It predicted that the situation was likely to affect the capacity of the power firms to improve on electricity supply to consumers for domestic and industrial uses.

The report further stated that the daily statistics on energy losses amounted to N1.525 billion in December 2016 alone.

It disclosed that 12 power stations could not produce electricity during the off-peak period under the review.

