Elton John, Celine Dion, others decline to perform at Trump’s inauguration

Posted on Jan 11, 2017

More A list performers have turned down offers to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration party. The list which has continued to grow include performers including  Elton John, Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion.

Earlier today Welish singer Charlotte Church rejected an offer to perform as she took to twitter to not only reject the offer but to suggest that Trump is a tyrant.

 

 

 

 

