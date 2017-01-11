Elton John, Celine Dion, others decline to perform at Trump’s inauguration
More A list performers have turned down offers to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration party. The list which has continued to grow include performers including Elton John, Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion.
Earlier today Welish singer Charlotte Church rejected an offer to perform as she took to twitter to not only reject the offer but to suggest that Trump is a tyrant.
