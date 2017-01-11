Elton John, Celine Dion, others decline to perform at Trump’s inauguration

More A list performers have turned down offers to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration party. The list which has continued to grow include performers including Elton John, Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion.

Earlier today Welish singer Charlotte Church rejected an offer to perform as she took to twitter to not only reject the offer but to suggest that Trump is a tyrant.

The post Elton John, Celine Dion, others decline to perform at Trump’s inauguration appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

