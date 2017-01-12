Graham Taylor: England manager who worked Watford miracle – SkySports
Graham Taylor: England manager who worked Watford miracle
SkySports
Graham Taylor, who has died aged 72, is widely regarded as Watford's greatest ever manager and became one of football's most respected figures during a career that spanned almost 50 years. Taylor was born on September 15, 1944 in Worksop, …
Gordon Cowans: Graham Taylor was someone we all wanted to play for
Football is a poorer place following the death of Graham Taylor, one of the sport's genuine good guys
Graham Taylor flourished at Watford and Aston Villa – his legacy will live long at these two clubs
