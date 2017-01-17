Embattled Baale drags Olubadan to court over his removal

Following the sudden announcement of his removal from the traditional stool, the Baale of Olode in Oluyole Local Government Area of Oyo State, Chief Lukman Ilufemiloye Alao has dragged the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji to court. The embattled Chief asked the court to award him the sum of N2milion for general damages […]