Embattled EFCC Chair Ibrahim Magu Prays With Buhari at Aso Villa Mosque

Despite corruption allegations hanging on his neck, the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, was at the Presidential Villa mosque to observe the jumaat prayer with President Muhammadu Buhari and other Muslim faithful on Friday, The Nation reports.

The Senate had declined Magu’s confirmation as substantive EFCC chairman based on a security report by the Department of State Service, (DSS).

Many Nigerians had called for Magu’s sack in order to give credence to the anti-corruption stance of the current administration.

Following public outcry, President Buhari on December 18, 2016 directed the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, Mr. Abubakar Malami to probe the allegations against the EFCC chairman.

A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu read thus: “The attention of the Presidency has been drawn to a number of reports in the media, in which various accusations of corruption have been levelled against some top officials in the administration.

“In that regard, President Buhari has instructed the Attorney General of the Federation to investigate the involvement of any top government officials accused of any wrongdoing. If any of them are liable they will not escape prosecution.”

At the Villa mosque, Magu was in high spirit and exchanged pleasantries with friends at the end of the jumaat prayer.

He, however, did not speak to State House correspondents on his way out of the mosque.

