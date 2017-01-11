Embattled Gambian President appoints mediator amid political deadlock
The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN reports that Gambia’s outgoing President Yayah Jammeh on Wednesday appointed a mediator to facilitate meetings between himself and president-elect Adama Barrow. Jammeh, who ruled the small West African nation with an iron fist for more than two decades, refuses to accept the result of the Dec. 1 presidential polls, which saw him, lose power.
