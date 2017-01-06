Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Embattled Osun monarch’s case for withdrawal today – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 6, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Embattled Osun monarch's case for withdrawal today
Vanguard
Osogbo — There are strong indications that the Oluwo of Iwo-Oke, Oba Kadiri Adeoye may today drop his case against the Oluwo of of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, a first class traditional ruler in the state following the intervention of the governor of
Oba Adeoye withdraws fraud case against OluwoDaily Post Nigeria
Osun magistrates threaten strike if Iwo king is not arrestedPremium Times
Home The News Blog We will go on strike if Oluwo is not arrested, Osun Magistrates…YNaija

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.